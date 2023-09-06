The New Patriotic Party has refuted claims of an unfair election process in the Super Delegates Congress

The governing party said it did not favour any aspirant in the flagbearer race as alleged by Alan Kyremanten

The NPP noted that it was not happy about Alan Kyremanten’s withdrawal from the NPP flagbearer race

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected claims made by Alan Kyerematen that the Super Delegates Congress was unfair.

The NPP Deputy General Secretary, Haruna Mohammed, said the party did not favour any candidate in the race.

Alan Kyerematen said the election process favoured one candidate. Source: Facebook/@AlanKwadwoKyerematen/@NewPatrioticParty

In an interview with Citi News, Mohammed said the concerns raised about the polls would be investigated.

He also said the party would respect Kyerematen’s decision to drop out after his showing at the Super Delegates Congress, where he came third.

“The party disagrees that it has skewed the election, because the provisions of the party, clearly indicate those who are supposed to be delegates to the elections.”

“His decision to withdraw is not something the party is happy about, we believe everybody competing with ideas, for him to withdraw at this stage is not something the party is happy about,” he added.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in favour of other aspirants conceding to Bawumia

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said he would prefer Vice President Bawumia to run unopposed in the flagbearer race.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the other flagbearer aspirants dropping out of the race would benefit party unity.

The Majority Leader said he had wanted Alan Kyerematen to serve as Bawumia’s running mate.

Bawumia asks Otumfuo to show him the way to clinch victory in 2024

Also, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia not long ago thanked Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his blessings before the recently-held Super Delegates Congress that he got the most votes.

Bawumia has also asked for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s blessing ahead of the NPP presidential primaries.

The Vice President called on the Asantehene during the Akwasidae celebrations 3.

Results of Special Delegates Congress

Bawumia won the Super Delegates Congress with 629 votes followed by Kennedy Agyapong with 132 votes, representing 14.30%.

Alan Kyerematen came third with 95 votes and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 36 votes.

Francis Addai Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko tied for fifth.

But Agyarko eventually dropped out of the race and a run-off was cancelled.

