Today, Saturday (November 11, 2023), the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to vote for its 2024 flagbearer, involving over 200,000 delegates.

From an initial list of 10 flagbearer hopefuls, the field has narrowed down to four contestants: Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, MP for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former MP for Mampong Francis Addai-Nimoh.

While Bawumia is favoured, Agyapong is expected to provide strong competition, given his second-place finish in the party's super delegates conference.

The election, determining the NPP's flagbearer for the 2024 general elections, will be held in every constituency across all 16 regions of the country.

Kennedy Agyapong is number one on the ballot, followed by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, with Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimo in the third and fourth slots, respectively.

The election will occur nationwide, except in the Sunyani East Constituency, where it's on hold due to a court decision.

Alan Kyerematen withdraws from NPP flagbearer race

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that former trades minister Alan Kyerematen has announced his withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party flagbearer race.

Kyerematen cited concerns with the fairness of the electoral process in a statement announcing his decision to stand as an independent candidate.

The NPP founding member said the incidents of violence recorded during the flagbearer race, for instance, were despicable.

Ken Agyapong accuses Bawumia of attempting to bribe him

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Agyapong alleged on Saturday, September 30, that he had been offered a bribe by the Bawumia campaign to be its running mate.

However, in a sharp rebuttal, the Bawumia campaign denied the claim as false and one of the unwarranted attacks on the Vice President's presidential ambitions.

Kennedy Agyapong made the allegations when he spoke to thousands of his supporters at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi. Bawumia's office denied these allegations.

