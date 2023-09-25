Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has said the governing NPP faces a catastrophic division unless something is done to avert it

The popular televangelist told his church members that God had revealed the imminent division within the NPP to him

He explained on Sunday, September 24, 2023, that he was directed by God to make the prophesy public

Just 24 hours after the prophecy, a founding member of the NPP Alan Kyerematen resigned from the party and announced his intention to contest 2024 as an independent candidate

Popular televangelist Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has said God has revealed to him that the governing NPP faces a major division unless immediate steps are taken to avert it.

The self-proclaimed prophet of God made the prophecy when he spoke at his church, the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah (L) and an insert of an artist's impression of the new NPP after Alan Kyerematen's announcement.

Source: Facebook

He said unless fervent prayers are made, the party would be hit hard by the division.

“I saw a deep division in the NPP. There was confusion in the party. So, God told me to announce it to NPP members. This is about a lot of people, not an individual, so don’t ask why I didn’t speak to a particular leader. This is a prophecy regarding the nation,” he prophesied in Twi.

He said the only thing that could avert the debilitating division that would hit the party would be prayer.

He said prophecy about the NPP is a prophecy about the state because political parties elect leaders who eventually become leaders of the country.

The popular preacher said he was directed by God to reveal the prophecy to the whole country.

Watch Owusu Bempah make the prophecy in the church in the video link below:

Alan Kyerematen goes independent in 2024

Just 24 hours after the prophecy, a founding member of the NPP, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, announced a split from the party in what analysts say would be a big blow to the party.

Alan said on Monday, September 25, 2023, that he will contest the upcoming 2024 presidential elections as an independent candidate.

The former trade minister and respected member of the NPP said he has been compelled to take the drastic division because he hopes to usher in a new change in Ghana that will benefit the masses.

Alan had earlier blamed the party for treating him unfairly during the NPP super delegates congress on August 26.

Kennedy Agyapong declares he'll support Bawumia if he wins primary cleanly

Meanwhile, a forerunner in the NPP presidential primary Kennedy Agyapong has said he will back Dr Bawumia's 2024 presidential bid if he wins the flagbearer race cleanly.

He told Kessben TV that supporting Dr Bawumia would be a tough call, however, he would do that if he is convinced that his victory is without blemish.

He also cautioned against attempts to destroy his reputation because he is making headway in the presidential race, warning he may never support the party again.

A plus declares intent to enter parliament as an Independent Candidate

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Obeng Asare, aka A Plus, has announced his intention to contest the Gomoa Central parliamentary seat.

A Plus said he will be contesting that parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.

The former musician added that he expects to be the only independent candidate in Parliament after the next election.

