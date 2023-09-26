NDC flagbearer for the 2024 election John Dramani Mahama has said Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has made a U-turn about his 'Muslim mortuaries' promise

Dr Bawumia shot down the proposal to build morgues in Muslim communities in 2020, saying the communities need schools and not morgues

But according to Mahama, the Vice President is going about commissioning similar specialised morgues in Muslim communities

NDC presidential candidate for the 2024 elections John Dramani Mahama has accused Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of surreptiously stealing his idea to build mortuaries at Zongos.

The former president said the Vice President's U-turn about the proposal to build mortuaries in Muslim communities amounts to hypocrisy.

“We said we were going to provide special places so that Muslims can perform the rituals that are necessary and hurriedly go and do the burial. They started laughing at us...Recently, I saw the vice president attending a function to commission a mortuary for Muslims," he said.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (L) and John Dramani Mahama.

Source: Facebook

The NDC flagbearer made the comments when he spoke at the NDC Stakeholders Forum.

Mahama's 2020 promise to build mortuaries in Muslim communities

In the lead-up to the 2020 general elections, Mahama and the NDC promised to construct at least 300 morgues in Zongo communities as part of the party's manifesto.

Mahama explained at the time that the mortuaries would be part of forward-looking programmes the NDC had planned for Zongos.

But the manifesto promise was shot down by Dr Bawumia and the NPP as poorly thought-out.

The vice president, who is hoping to lead the NPP in the 2024 elections criticised the plan to build mortuaries as lacking priority.

According to him, the number one priority of people living in Muslim communities is education and not morgues.

“Mortuaries are not the most important priority in Zongos; they need knowledge and education” he said on Asempa FM.

Source: YEN.com.gh