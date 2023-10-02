The former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Enoch Teye Mensah, died aged 77. He had been one of Ghana’s longest-serving political actors and accrued a resume many Ghanaians today are unaware of.

ET Mensah served in multiple capacities during his over-40-year political career. His public service spanned a military regime to different administrations under Ghana’s fourth republic.

ET Mensah with John Mahama (L) and Kwesi Botchway (R). Source: UGC/John Dramani Mahama Flickr

While he is well known for his time as a five-time MP for Ningo-Prampram and as a Minister for Employment and Social Welfare and Minister for Education under various NDC governments, ET Mensah has an even richer political portfolio.

Here are more of his achievements as Ghana mourns his passing.

1) Mayor of Accra for 10 years

ET Mensah was the PNDC Metropolitan Secretary for Accra, the equivalent of the Mayor for Accra.

He served in this capacity for 10 years, from 1982 to 1992.

2) Promotion to minister within one year

In 1992, when Ghana returned to multi-party rule, ET Mensah became the Deputy Secretary for Youth and Sports under the PNDC.

He was then promoted to substantive Minister of Youth and Sports in April 1993 and served until 2001.

3) Introduced professional football

As sports minister, ET Mensah introduced professional football and the Premier League. Under him, football clubs were made to register as corporate entities.

He also introduced player transfer and sponsorship programmes.

4) Pioneering contributions to NDC

ET Mensah was a Founding Member, National Youth Organiser and Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He also founded the tertiary students wing of the National Democratic Congress, Tertiary Educational Institutions Network (TEIN).

5) Educational achievements that served him in office

ET Mensah has an MA in Theological Studies from the Vision International University in California.

He was also a member of the Institute of Financial Accountants (FFA), Institute of Administrative Accountants (IAA), Member of National Association of Public Accountants (USA) and Member of the Institute of Public Accountants (FIBA), Australia.

Theresa Kufuor passes on

ET Mensah’s death follows the passing of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor, wife of John Kufuor, who died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 87.

YEN.com.gh reported that Theresa Kufuor died in her home at Peduase in the Eastern Region while surrounded by her family.

President Nana Akufo-Addo reportedly visited her family to pay his condolences following the loss.

