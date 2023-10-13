There has been chaos during the vetting of three National Democratic Congress parliamentary aspirants for the Odododiodio constituency

A video of the incident showed party supporters smashing chairs at the NDC South La Regional Office

Some angry NDC supporters accused vetting committee of being biased and reportedly threw stones at them

The vetting of National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirants for Odododiodio was disrupted by violence on Friday, October 13, 2023.

One of the aspirants' supporters destroyed property at the regional party office in South La.

Bukom Banku has endorsed one of the aspirants amid the chaos.

According to reports, Some angry supporters accused the vetting committee of being unfair and pelted them with stones.

In a video showing the chaos, an unnamed woman was also seen screaming, “They are being biased.”

Three aspirants, Nii Okai Laryea, Kotey Ashie, and Michael Nii Yarboi Annang, were being vetted.

They are seeking to succeed Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, who is not seeking re-election. Vanderpuye has been in Parliament since 2013.

Annan, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, has already been vetted.

Famous boxer Bukom Banku endorsed Anang to represent Odododiodio in Parliament.

“He serves and gives people in the community jobs, he helps the community, so we want him to represent us”

Nii Lantey Vanderpuye arrested

YEN.com.gh reported in 2020 that a court in Accra charged five members of the NDC with conspiracy to murder the death of two people in the Odododiodio constituency during electoral violence.

Vanderpuye was also arrested briefly over the incident in the constituency and released.

Peace Council warns NDC against election violence

In another YEN.com.gh report, the immediate ex-chairman of the National Peace Council, Most Rev. Emmanuel Asante, warned the NDC it won’t be allowed to jeopardise the country's peace amid the political tensions.

The party, he said, must stop inciting supporters onto the streets and follow the laid down legal channels to resolve electoral disputes.

