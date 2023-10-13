Sarah Adwoa Safo has disclosed plans to contest the Dome-Kwabenya seat, appealing to delegates to remember her during the upcoming primaries

She said in a video published on X that she remains committed to pushing for the best interest of her constituents

Adwoa Safo not long ago grabbed headlines for leaving Parliament and her post as gender minister for a very long time without permission

In a short video, MP for Dome Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo has appealed to NPP delegates to consider her in their voting decisions during parliamentary primaries on November 4, 2023.

The video was published on X on October 13 and captures the MP wearing a black ensemble, suggesting that she was at a funeral or related event.

Sarah Adwoa Safo and an old photo of NPP supporters at an outdoor party event. Source: Facebook/NPP Loyal Ladies.

Source: Facebook

Speaking in Twi, the MP, who has come under public scrutiny and criticism in recent times for her long absence from Parliament, said she intends to contest the primaries and represent the party again in general elections next year.

"I just want to tell the NPP delegates to remember their sister in the upcoming primaries. I want to retain the seat, that is why I am going to contest for the seat. I want the delegates to give me the opportunity to represent them again," Safo said in Twi.

After her long absence, she resumed her parliamentary duties briefly in November 2022 before missing out again.

This is not the first time Adwoa Safo has communicated her intention to contest again despite the seeming loss in her popularity.

In September this year, Adwoa Safo disclosed that she wanted to return to Parliament in 2024.

She said she had already informed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of her re-election plans.

The Dome-Kwabenya MP recently apologised to the President and the NPP after recent long-term absences from Parliament and from her appointment as Gender Minister without permission.

Nii Lantey Vanderpuye to leave Parliament, won't contest again

Meanwhile, the Odododiodio MP, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has not filed nomination forms to contest for Parliament again.

Three aspirants are currently seeking to represent Odododiodio in Parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

The NDC elections committee in the Odododiodio Constituency has urged all supporters to keep calm heads.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh