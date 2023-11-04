A delegate in the Ayawaso Central constituency is demanding money from Kennedy Agyapong before voting in the New Patriotic Party Presidential Primaries

The delegate said only Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia ensured enough money for the delegates

The NPP Presidential Primaries has been rife with reports of vote buying from the leading contenders

A delegate in the Ayawaso Central constituency has expressed displeasure at not getting enough money from Kennedy Agyapong amid voting in the New Patriotic Party Presidential Primaries.

The woman delegate threatened not to vote unless Agyapong's camp gave her money.

A delegate in the Ayawaso Central constituency is demanding cash from Kennedy Agyapong.

Source: Getty Images

"They say the money is finished. How is it finished?" she fumed to reporters.

"When Bawuia's money came, everyone got some. But when Ken's money came, it wasn't enough for us."

"We don't understand. Ken should come and explain to us… I'm waiting for Ken to come before I go and vote."

The NPP presidential primary has been riddled with vote-buying concerns.

For example, some delegates in the Suame Constituency in the Ashanti Region are reportedly refusing to vote unless they are paid.

In total, 203,439 delegates are expected to cast their ballots in 16 regions of Ghana.

The delegates are choosing between Agyapong, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former legislator Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Delegate arrested for photographing ballot

There has been one arrest in the ongoing NPP presidential election after a delegate was caught taking a photo of his ballot.

The yet-to-be-named delegate took a picture of his ballot after casting his vote, defying one of the voting regulations.

Before the polls on Saturday, November 4, the NPP warned delegates against taking pictures of their ballots after voting.

Bawumia wins vote in NPP-USA voting

Bawumia entered the day with a lead in the NPP presidential primaries after winning the NPP-USA polls.

YEN.com.gh reported that he polled over 77% of the total ballots cast, beating his closest contender, Agyapong, who polled 22% of the total votes.

The election results were disclosed in a press statement released by NPP-USA following the primaries on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Polls have generally projected victory for Bawumia in the flagbearer race.

