A new poll has projected a strong victory for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the November 4 NPP presidential primary The poll was conducted by the Institute of Research Innovation & Development at Kumasi Technical University The polls also show that the 15,595 NPP delegates interviewed believe Bawumia beats Kennedy Agyapong, his closest contender, in all key qualities

As the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential primaries approach, a poll conducted by the Institute of Research Innovation & Development at Kumasi Technical University suggests that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is well-positioned to secure victory in the race.

The pollsters say the research was conducted for some 15,595 NPP delegates and examined key factors, such as unifying qualities, visible leadership skills, the potential to "break the 8," and non-policy aspects like religion and ethnicity.

Per the poll results, 71.1% of the delegates said Bawumia is most likely to retain the party in power beyond 2024. But 26.8% said Bawumia's closest contender, Kennedy Agyapong, stands a better chance in this regard.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (L) and Kennedy Agyapong. Source: Facebook/@mbawumia, @honkenag

Source: Facebook

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Mr. Addai Nimo garnered 1.8% and 0.3% support, respectively.

In terms of unifying qualities, 69.9% of the delegates described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the most unifying, while 19.4% saw Kennedy Agyapong as the most unifying.

When considering visible leadership qualities, 70.5% of the delegates favoured Dr. Bawumia, with 19.4% mentioning Kennedy Agyapong. Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Addai Nimo received support from 8.1% and 2.0% of the delegates, respectively.

The research revealed that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is leading in eight out of the 16 regions, with an average of 81.9%.

Five regions are seen as open contests, where none of the aspirants has a clear lead. These regions are Western, Savannah, Bono East, the party headquarters, and Western North.

However, the dynamics could change in the final days before the election if any aspirant works harder. According to the research, Kennedy Agyapong may have a clear lead in four other regions, where he is leading with an average of 49.6%. These regions are Oti, Greater Accra, Central, and Ahafo.

Responding to results of the latest polls published barely 48 hours before the major event, William Kusi, the spokesperson for the Kennedy Agyapong campaign team in the Ashanti region, said their internal polls suggest a significant level of support in the Ashanti region, contradicting the poll's findings.

Four aspirants sign undertaking not to resign from the party after defeat

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that the four aspirants contesting the flagbearer election of the New Patriotic Party have pledged not to resign from the party after the primary.

The aspirants signed an undertaking at a meeting between the National Council of Elders and the aspirants.

The General Secretary of the NPP said that the aspirants have agreed to put the interest of the party first.

