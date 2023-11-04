Some delegates in the Suame Constituency in the Ashanti Region are reportedly refusing to vote in the NPP's presidential primary.

The delegates' complaints, YEN.com.gh understands, stem from the refusal of party coordinators to give them some amounts of money due them.

In a video shared by TV3 Ghana, two of the delegates bitterly complained that they had not received their share of the money being distributed.

NPP delegates complained about their transport fares Photo source: @tv3_ghana, @citi973fm

Source: Instagram

According to them, they had received what they described as 'lorry fare' from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumias camp but were yet to get Kennedy Agyapong's own.

"They told us point blank that, definitely, they had something to be given to you as lorry fares so where is Ken's own? And I know Ken, Ken will not delegates come here without anything," one of the delegates said.

Another delegate also lamented that they had come from faraway places and needed the lorry fare from Ken's camp.

"We are from far, all the way from Suame to this place, we are here to vote. We don't have a problem with Bawumia but where is Ken? Maybe Ken will get a lot of votes ut we haven't received our lorry fare. That is not good."

Another delegate, a female, who spoke to Citi FM also shared similar sentiments about not getting her money from Ken's camp.

Woman claims delegates are angry with Bawumia over cash he shared

Meanwhile, a woman claiming to be a delegate of the governing NPP has expressed dissatisfaction with the allocation of funds to delegates.

In a TikTok video, she warns Vice-President Dr Bawumia that the peanuts distributed to some delegates may impact the outcome of the presidential election against him.

The video where she makes the wild claims gathered massive reactions from social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh