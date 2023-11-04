Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, predicts that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will secure at least 80% of the votes in her constituency in the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer elections

She asserts the delegates are fully backing Bawumia's candidacy over Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and others

Ursula emphasizes that the poll's outcome will demonstrate the candidates' "smoothness level" and their acceptance within the party

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West constituency, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has confidently asserted that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will secure an overwhelming victory over Kennedy Ohene Agyapong in her constituency.

As the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) conducts its flagbearer elections for the 2024 elections, Owusu-Ekuful expressed her certainty that Dr Bawumia will receive no less than 80 per cent of the votes from the party delegates in her area.

Delegates from across the country have begun casting their ballots to choose the NPP's flagbearer from the four contenders: Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Food and Agric Minister Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former MP Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The outcome of this election is seen as a crucial step in breaking the eight-year election cycle in Ghana's political landscape.

A collage of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Kennedy Agyapong Photo credit: Ursula Owusu & Kennedy Agyapong Source Facebook

Source: Facebook

In an interview with the media on Saturday, November 4, 2023, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful confidently stated that the constituents firmly supported Dr Bawumia to lead the NPP in the 2024 Presidential election against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She cited conversations with key influencers in her constituency as the basis for her prediction, stating that:

"Bawumia will secure nothing less than 80 per cent of the votes."

She emphasized that the poll results would reveal the "smoothness level" of the candidates, indicating the level of acceptance and support they have garnered within the party.

One delegate arrested for photographing ballot

There has been one arrest in the ongoing NPP presidential election after a delegate was caught taking a photo of his ballot.

The yet-to-be-named delegate took a picture of his ballot after casting his vote, flouting one of the voting regulations.

Before the polls on Saturday, November 4, the NPP warned delegates against taking pictures of their ballots after voting.

Bawumia wins vote in NPP-USA voting

Bawumia entered the day with a lead in the NPP presidential primaries after winning the NPP-USA polls.

YEN.com.gh reported that he polled over 77% of the total ballots cast, beating his closest contender, Agyapong, who polled 22% of the total votes.

The election results were disclosed in a press statement released by NPP-USA following the primaries on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Polls have generally projected victory for Bawumia in the flagbearer race.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh