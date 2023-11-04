Kennedy Agyapong has given a strong showing in the Volta Region in the NPP's 2023 presidential primary.

The Assin Central MP is leading Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, provisional results trickling in from the region suggests.

Kennedy Agyapong is leading in Volta Region Photo source: @tv3_ghana

Kennedy Agyapong has won notable constituencies in the region like Hohoe, Ho Central, Kpando, and North Dayi, among others.

However, in the national picture, Bawumia also has a healthy lead with about 60 percent of the vote, according to Joy News.

Agyapong has lagged with about 39 percent of the valid ballots cast.

The two other candidates in the race, former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie and former legislator Francis Addai-Nimoh have recorded 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Over 200,000 delegates cast their ballots in 16 regions of Ghana.

