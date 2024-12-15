Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong has chosen between Ghanaian and Nigeria music

The Dutch-born Ghanaian is a fan of African music and listens to a lot of Afrobeat from the two countries

Frimpong, who won the league with Leverkusen last season, is on the radar of top clubs in Europe

Jeremie Frimpong has opened up on his love for Ghanaian and Nigerian music.

The Bayer Leverkusen right-back is a huge fan of Afrobeat music and recently attended an Asake concert. Asake is a Nigerian musician who has been topping charts across the world with his sweet musical deliveries.

Frimpong, who was born to Ghanaian parents in the Netherlands, has been spotted on various occasions jamming to Ghanaian and Nigerian songs.

Holland defender Jeremie Frimpong rates Nigerian music ahead of Ghanaian songs. Photo: Jörg Schüler Twitter/ @AccraGuyy.

In choosing songs from both countries, the former Celtic player disclosed his admiration for Nigerian music.

"I listen to beat Ghanaian and Nigerian music, but Nigerian music is top. You have too many good musicians," he said in a video shared on social media.

"Asake is good right now. I went to Asake's concert. You have Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido," he added as he opened up on his favourite Nigerian musicians.

Frimpong has been in blistering form on the pitch, starring in another impressive campaign under Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen.

Last season, he helped the club chalk a historic feat by winning the Bundesliga title for the first time, as reported by the BBC.

Frimpong plans to visit Ghana

The Holland international is planning to visit Ghana for the first time despite having roots in the West African country.

Frimpong. whose parents are from Ghana, has never been to the country but speaks fluent Twi and eats a lot of football from the African nation.

Before deciding to play for the Netherlands, the Ghana Football Association had tried to convince him to play for the Black Stars.

Frimpong shares how he learnt Twi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Holland international Jeremie Frimpong disclosed he learnt to speak the Ghanaian language Twi through his parents.

The Bayer Leverkusen right-back has yet to visit Ghana but has vested knowledge of the culture of the West African language.

Frimpong's form in the Bundesliga has seen him attract interest from some of the top clubs in Europe.

