Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is heading for victory in the Ashanti Region constituencies during the New Patriotic Party Presidential Primaries

Provisional results have Vice President Bawumia in a massive lead over Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Nationwide, Bawumia also has a healthy lead over Agyapong, with about 60 percent of the vote

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has taken a strong lead in the Ashanti Region as provisional results for the New Patriotic Party Presidential Primaries trickle in.

Bawumia's leading contender, Kennedy Agyapong, has been lagging behind in early results from the Ashanti Region.

Polls heavily favoured Bawumia to win the primary. Source: Facebook/@Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

In the Ejisu constituency, for example, Agyapong polled 154, while Bawumia had 899 votes.

In Asawase, Baawumia led with 792 votes to Agyapong's 225 votes.

In the national picture, Bawumia also has a healthy lead with about 60 percent of the vote, according to Joy News.

Agyapong has lagged behind with about 39 percent of the valid ballots cast.

The two other candidates in the race, former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former legislator Francis Addai-Nimoh have recorded 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.

Over 200,000 delegates cast their ballots in 16 regions of Ghana.

Bawumia wins vote in NPP-USA voting

Bawumia entered the day with a lead in the NPP presidential primaries after winning the NPP-USA polls.

YEN.com.gh reported that he polled over 77% of the total ballots cast, beating his closest contender, Agyapong, who polled 22% of the total votes.

The election results were disclosed in a press statement released by NPP-USA following the primaries on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Polls have generally projected victory for Bawumia in the flagbearer race.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh