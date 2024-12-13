With nine results yet to be collated and declared, the National Democratic Congress has an incredible 186 out of 267 seats already settled after the 2024 election.

YEN.com.gh looks at the significant Akufo-Addo appointees who lost their bids to enter Parliament in the New Patriotic Party's disastrous election performance.

8 major Akufo-Addo administration losses

Akosua 'Kozie' Manu - Adentan

History was on Deputy Youth Employment Agency Akosua Asaa Manu's side as she tried to win the Adentan seat. No incumbent has ever held onto the seat since it was created.

However, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Adentan, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, broke the trend by winning the seat in spite of Manu's state backing, which saw her try to woo voters with several projects. Ramadan polled 56,303 to beat her 35,143 votes.

Andrew Agyapa Mercer - Sekondi

The Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Andrew Agyapa Mercer, contested in what was considered to be a safe seat for the NPP.

However, the trend of history-defying wins continued, with Mercer losing to Blay Nyameke Armah in a keenly contested poll.

He polled 11,084 votes, representing 42.94% of the total valid votes, while Armah garnered 14,558 votes, representing 56.40% of the votes.

Mercer first won the seat in 2016 after NPP stalwart Papa Owusu Ankomah decided against contesting.

K.T. Hammond - Adansi Asokwa

MP for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond, also suffered an upset loss after he was unseated by Godwin Animli Dorgbadzi Dorani of the NDC in the NPP's stronghold of the Ashanti Region.

Hammond, the minister for trades and industry, secured 13,275 votes, while Dorani claimed victory with 14,229 votes.

Henry Quartey - Ayawaso Central

Interior Minister Henry Quartey, who represents Ayawaso Central, lost his seat to Abdul Rauf Tongym Tubazu of the NDC. Quartey garnered 23,345 votes, significantly trailing Tubazu’s 29,755 votes.

Dakoa Newman - Okaikwei South

Gender, Children and Social Protection Dakoa Newman, the MP for Okaikwei South, has been kicked out of Parliament after one term.

However, she lost the seat after getting 24,263 votes, representing 42.60% of the ballots cast, while her opponent, Ernest Adomako Adomako, secured 32,691 votes, accounting for 57.40% of the ballots cast.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful - Ablekuma West

Outspoken Communications and Digitalisation Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful lost the Ablekuma West constituency seat to the NDC's Reverend Kweku Addo.

The keenly contested polls saw Owusu-Ekuful garnering 26,575. But she fell short of Addo's 31,866 votes.

Eugene Arhin - Awutu Senya West

The Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, lost out to the NDC's Gizella Tetteh Agbotui in the Awutu Senya West race.

Agbotui became the first Awutu Senya West incumbent to retain the seat. She had 33,995 of the total valid votes to easily beat Arhin, who had 26,937 votes.

Mavis Hawa Koomson - Awutu Senya East

In a contest marred by violence, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor emerged victorious in the Awutu Senya East Parliamentary race, unseating the incumbent MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

Naa Koryoo secured 50,886 votes, while the fisheries minister garnered 46,638 votes.

Source: YEN.com.gh