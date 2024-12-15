A Ghanaian woman in the US is distraught after discovering her husband's affair with a woman in Ghana

Despite confronting him, he admitted to the affair but refused to end it, while the mistress remains unwilling to leave him

Several social media users who listened to the woman's story shared their suggestions on what they think she should do

A Ghanaian lady living in the US said she is confused as to what to do after she found out her husband was cheating with another woman back in Ghana.

According to the lady, even though they are based in the US, the man comes to Ghana often after starting a business back home.

A Ghanaian woman says her husband's side chick wants to be a second wife.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, the lady said the side chick in Ghana once called her to inform her of the extra-marital relationship.

She added that the side chick asked that the man be allowed to make her a second wife so they all know and live with it. However, the woman does not support that.

She said when she confronted her man about the extra-marital affair, the man did not deny it and failed to break up with the other lady. The mistress decided not to break up with the man even though she knew he had a wife and children abroad.

The woman believes that even though they have been married for almost 15 years, the man only stayed with her to get his resident permit. She is in a dilemma about what to do next.

Netizens advise unhappy wife

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the lady’s story shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@Kwame_Kwao said:

“Just put him on the child support system when he arrives!”

@arabaaryertey3838 wrote:

“A man who wants to misbehave will find every excuse to frustrate the wife, the woman is not at fault.”

@maliathecorndog said:

“Hmm is reason why i am single mother with 4 childeren now happy with my kids . My sister i used to think the same bt if you are not happy the childeren wil feel it. ❤.”

@QueenAma18 wrote:

“DJ, he did not love her to begin with, he only married her because of her papers!!!!!”

@shattawaleofficialtv3201 said:

“The man is charmed. That's always the outcome when a borga starts to cheat in Ghana. The local women make wild.”

Man admits cheating on wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man said he had been cheating on his wife.

In a video, the man said he felt lonely because his wife had been in Dubai for three years, and he had been in Ghana.

Several netizens commented on the man's confession, with some advising him to find another woman and leave his wife.

