Ghanaians on social media have expressed their surprise at Kennedy Agyapong's performance in the NPP presidential primaries

The Assin Central MP, per the results that have trickled in, has given his main opponent, Mahamudu Bawumia, a run for his money

Many Ghanaians have stated that Kennedy's numbers were impressive, given the fact that this was his first time running for the flag bearer ship position

Ghanaians on social media have expressed their astonishment at Kennedy Agyapong's exceptional performance at the ongoing NPP presidential primaries.

Kennedy Agyapong Photo Source: Graphic online

Source: Twitter

The Assin Central Member of Parliament has managed to give his main opponent, Mahamudu Bawumia, a significant challenge based on the preliminary results.

Kennedy Agyapong's decision to enter the race for the NPP flag bearer position marked his first attempt at the political role. Many Ghanaians have been quick to point out that his impressive numbers are a remarkable feat, especially for a first-time contender.

The preliminary results of the primaries indicate that Agyapong has won substantial support from NPP members.

Ghanaians react to Kennedy's numbers

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

KayPoissonOne said:

Bawumia dey spoil there at the 3 northern regions. Ken Agyapong too spoil there at Central region. Walaahi I thought Bawumia was going to win the thing easily but eno be easy like thatKen hold your man’s neck

Teemah433 reacted:

Ken Agyapong really worked cus these numbers are actually crazy

kpebu said:

With the whole government machinery behind the Vice President and with Kennedy Agyapong without state machinery behind him pulling these numbers is staggering.

nalimbeychris commented:

If you've virtually everyone in gov't supporting Bawumia, & still Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is still trending everywhere then he deserves an absolute standing ovation even if he loses.

Bawumia takes lead

In a related story, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is heading for victory in the Ashanti Region constituencies during the New Patriotic Party Presidential Primaries.

Provisional results have Vice President Bawumia in a massive lead over Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Nationwide.

Bawumia also has a healthy lead over Agyapong, with about 60 percent of the vote.

Source: YEN.com.gh