Kennedy Agyapong bio, children, wife, personal life and business

In Africa, becoming a politician is often believed to be one of the most lucrative ways out of poverty. This is sometimes achieved through corruption, bribery, and backdoor deals. However, this is not true for all politicians. Some politicians like Kennedy Agyapong had already achieved financial success before venturing into politics.

Kennedy has been a politician for over two decades. However, he was a successful businessman long before he entered into politics. Although Kennedy is not the richest man in his country, he is one of the richest, considering his flamboyant lifestyle and array of businesses.

Early Life

Kennedy Agyapong was born on the 16th of June, 1960, to Mary Nsiah and Francis Ohene Kofi Agyapong, though both of them are late now. Where does Kennedy Agyapong come from? He is from Assin Dompim in the Central Ghana Region.

He attended Adisadel College for secondary education in 1976 and obtained a General Certificate Education in 1983 from the Winneba Secondary School.

Interestingly, the businessman got distinctions in his General Certificate Exams and gained admission into Fordham University, New York, USA.

Family life

Away from his business and political situations, Kennedy Agyapong is a family man.

Children

The Member of Parliament has a total of 22 children. Some of them are from women he is not legally married to. During an interview, the politician shared the names of his children. Kennedy Agyapong's daughters are seven. His youngest daughter, Yvonne, celebrated her 17th birthday on the 29th of March, 2021.

Wife

Kennedy Agyapong's wife is Stella Wilson Agyapong and is rumoured to own some businesses. He is also married to Christiana. In January 2021, the country's media sector buzzed with news when the couple renewed their marriage vows. They also celebrated their 25th marriage anniversary and her 50th birthday.

Business and political careers

The Member of Parliament is a successful businessman with a wealth of experience in the country's politics. As a businessman, he has strings of businesses in Ghana, most of which are media houses and malls. Some of them include:

Assin Farms

Hollywood Shopping Center

Supercare groups of companies

Ashh FM

Spice FM

The National newspaper

Real Estate Company

Gold Coin Communication

Mina D’oro Ventures

Oman FM

Net 2 TV

M/S Imperial World Business Limited

Steel production

Moreover, as a politician, the astute businessman became an elected member of parliament after contesting under the flagship of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2000. He represented the interest of the Assin North constituency and retained the office in the 2004 and 2008 re-elections.

He began to represent Assin Central in 2012 and has remained in the office to date. This is because he was re-elected in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

What is Kennedy Agyapong's net worth?

Is Kennedy Agyapong the richest man in Ghana? He is unarguably one of the wealthiest people in Ghana. Most of his massive wealth is from his businesses, although there is no precise figure of his worth.

The Assin Central MP bought his first house for about $24,000 when he was 28 years old. He has upgraded and has over 100 houses in the country. He once bragged that his bed costs a whopping $80,000.

The politician allegedly has a Rolls Royce to his name beside other vehicles and is one of the first people to acquire a private jet in Ghana.

Kennedy Agyapong news

Considering his involvement with politics since 2000, Kennedy has become a controversial figure as far as the country is concerned. He has a love and hate relationship with the press and people.

The Member of Parliament is a very outspoken politician and does not fail to share his feelings about any issue of his choice. He is renowned for calling out the corruption of a former president’s brother.

According to him, Ibrahim Mahama did not pay his tax to the national coffers when his brother, John Mahama, was Ghana’s president. Kennedy went as far as claiming that he would take his own life if the administration of Akuko-Addo does not jail Ibrahim for his financial misdemeanour.

Moreover, Kennedy’s controversial nature is not limited to the relatives of politicians alone. Kennedy Agyapong and Anas were in court over defamatory statements made by the former. The whole issue started after Anas, a journalist, exposed the ongoing corruption in Ghana’s football hierarchy.

The politician insisted that Anas should mind his business and discontinue obtaining evidence of crime illegally. He also said people should be wary of the likes of Anas because their bedroom may no longer be a private place.

Kennedy Agyapong made all of these statements on air while discussing the issue on Adom FM on the 4th of June, 2018. He called Anas all sorts of names and tagged him as an extortionist and blackmailer.

He even suggested that Anas deserves to be hanged. But, unfortunately, for all he did and said, Anas and his legal team demanded GHS 25 million as compensation for damages.

Does Kennedy Agyapong have an Instagram account?

Yes, he does. Currently, he boasts more than 13,000 followers. On the platform, he shares some of his political activities with his followers.

Kennedy Agyapong is the epitome of success. Although there are several controversial issues surrounding him, he seems to represents his people, considering the success of his re-elections into office.

