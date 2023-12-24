The Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has been adjudged the 2023 Minister of the Year

Opoku Prempeh expressed his appreciation to the President for giving him the opportunity to serve

The event, which took place at the Holiday Inn, saw other Ministers of State also being recognised

The energy minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, won the 2023 Minister of the Year award at the 5th Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours.

The event, which took place at the Holiday Inn on Friday, December 22, saw other Ministers of State also being recognised.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh (R). Source: Facebook/Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Source: Facebook

In his acceptance speech, Opoku Prempeh expressed his appreciation to the President for allowing him to serve.

"It is a challenge and an encouragement to continue to give off my best as a public official, in the best of my ability, to the people of Ghana."

NAPO ignores NPP supporters hailing him as the next Vice President

Earlier in the year, Opoku Prempeh did not indulge supporters in publicly calling him the next vice president.

NPP MPs are fiercely competing over who will be chosen as the running mate to the party's new flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Several prominent names have emerged as potential candidates, with discussions among MPs and coalitions forming to support these individuals.

Aside from NAPO, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who serves as the Majority Leader; Joseph Osei Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker, and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Education Minister, have emerged as possible running mates.

Bawumia gets a massive welcome from presidential staffers at Jubilee House

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Bawumia returned to office on Monday, November 6, 2024, after emerging victorious in the NPP flagbearer race to a rousing welcome.

Presidential staffers donning white attire gathered at the forecourt of the Jubilee House to welcome his convoy amid applause and cheers.

Bawumia secured a resounding victory in the NPP presidential primaries on November 4, 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh