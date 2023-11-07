Bawumia returned to office on Monday, November 6, 2024, after emerging victorious in the NPP flagbearer race to a rousing welcome

Presidential staffers donning white attire gathered at the forecourt of the Jubilee House to welcome his convoy amid applause and cheers

Bawumia secured a resounding victory in the NPP presidential primaries on November 4, 2023, by securing 61.43% of the total votes

In a heartwarming display of support and celebration, presidential staffers and other dedicated individuals at the Vice President's office came together to organise a surprise event in honour of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The jubilant gathering of the presidential staffers marked the Vice President's triumphant emergence as the flagbearer in the recently concluded New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.

Screenshots from the video of Dr Bawumia's spectacular welcome at the Jubilee House. Source: Twitter/@JoyNewsOnTv

Source: Twitter

The event, which took place on Monday, November 6, 2023, unfolded on the forecourt of Jubilee House and was characterised by a well-executed guard of honour and a delightful bouquet presentation.

A touching moment from the gathering was captured in video footage shared by Joy News, where Bawumia was visibly taken aback by the heartfelt show of support as he stepped out of his car.

Bawumia's triumph in the NPP presidential primaries was resounding, as he secured a significant 61.43% of the total votes. His campaign had projected over 70% of total votes, however.

His closest rival, Kennedy Agyapong, received 37.41% of the vote share, with the other two contestants, Dr Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh, securing 0.75% and 0.41%, respectively.

At the Jubilee House on Monday, the presidential staffers predominantly wore white attire, symbolising victory, and were united in their celebration of Dr Bawumia's significant achievement.

In his gracious address to the assembled group, the Vice President extended his heartfelt gratitude and underscored the collective efforts that had contributed to his victory.

He said:

"I want to thank all of you for the hard work and support that you have given me in this journey to become the flagbearer and presidential candidate of the great New Patriotic Party."

He went on to acknowledge the relentless dedication and hard work of his team.

The video on Twitter, now X, has drawn many sharp criticisms but a few positive reactions, too.

"Beautiful! Bawumia ooo Bawumia! 2024 go jom!" someone commented.

Another person also remarked:

"Ghana's next president."

But some of the remarks were harsh:

"2025, they will have a taste of the economy they’ve created. They should enjoy it while it lasts."

Another person said:

"Never seen a joke more than what NPP has done days now."

Owusu Bempah speaks on Bawumia's election as NPP flagbearer

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that popular televangelist and self-proclaimed preacher Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has commented on the outcome of NPP's presidential primaries on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Owusu Bempah said although the NPP has elected Bawumia as flagbearer he has not been confirmed in the realms of the spirit.

He also prophesied that the upcoming President of Ghana would soon grace his pulpit with a testimony.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh