Atta Mills Defence Minister Lt. General J.H. Smith Dies At Age 78 After Illness
- A minister under the John Evans Atta Mills administration, Lieutenant General Joseph Henry Smith, has died
- Lt.General J.H Smith died at the age of 78 after an illness, according to reports
- The late former minister also served as the Army Commander of the Ghana Armed Forces
Lieutenant General Joseph Henry Smith, the former Minister of Defence and Army Commander of the Ghana Armed Forces, has died.
Lt. General J.H. Smith was aged 78 when he died after a brief illness.
Family sources confirmed to the media that he died on the morning of Tuesday, December 19.
In addition to his distinguished military career, Lt. General J.H Smith served as the Minister of Defence during the presidency of John Evans Atta Mills.
He also held the position of Ghana's Ambassador to the USA under the administration of John Mahama.
Amma Busia passes on
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Amma Busia, the former first vice-chair of the New Patriotic Party, died at 87.
She was the sister of the late Kofi Abrefa Busia, who served as Ghana’s prime minister in the Second Republic.
Amma Busia was also an NPP Council of Elders member before her passing.
She reportedly died peacefully at the Nyaho Medical Centre in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
Ghana says farewell to Theresa Kufuor
Another major passing in 2023 was Theresa Kufuor, who died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the age of 87.
Theresa Kufuor, born on October 25, 1935, had been married to John Kufuor for 61 years. She served as first lady from 2001 to 2009.
Her final funeral rites were performed at Heroes Park in Kumasi on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
Election petition lawyer passes on
Renowned lawyer Akoto Ampaw died after a prolonged illness.He died in the early hours of Friday, October 20, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).
Known as Che Che right from his student days at the University of Ghana, Ampaw was part of the New Patriotic Party’s legal team in the Electoral Petition of 2013.
He was a partner of Akufo-Addo’s law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co.
Source: YEN.com.gh