A famed Sierra Leonean man of God, Elijah Conteh, has made a declaration on Ghana's 2024 presidential elections

Former President John Mahama and the NDC have been heavily favoured in polls released ahead of the 2024 elections

Elijah Conteh gave an exact date of the declaration of the election results as part of his prophecy

A famed Sierra Leonean prophet, Elijah Conteh, has made a declaration on Ghana's 2024 presidential elections, indicating that John Mahama will emerge victorious in the polls.

During a New Year Watch Night Service of the Revival Power Ministries Worldwide, he prophesied that a party in Ghana that goes by the acronym NDC will win an election.

Sierra Leonean prophet Elijah Conteh

Source: Facebook

He also gave the specific date of declaration as December 10, 2024.

"I saw an announcement being made, 10th of December, NDC party, whoever their flagbearer is, let them just pray and work well," he said.

John Mahama's main challenger to the Presidency will be Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Bawumia fires at NDC rescue mission

YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia dismissed the National Democratic Congress' campaign to rescue Ghana from the New Patriotic Party.

Bawumia said God had already rescued Ghanaians after the NDC lost the 2016 general election.

His leading contender in the 2024 polls is expected to be former President John Mahama.

UK firms predict victory for Mahama

Two UK research firms predicted election victory for National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in 2024.

These predictions favouring Mahama came from the Economist Intelligence Unit and Fitch Solutions.

The Economist Intelligence Unit said declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and poor public services will drive Mahama's victory.

Fitch Solutions said former President Mahama is expected to win the swing regions by nearly 48 percent.

Akufo-Addo appointee admits Fitch's prediction is sound

Meanwhile, the recent prediction by Fitch Solutions is not the first this year, as the research institution made a similar prediction at the start of 2023.

In January, YEN.com.gh reported that Deputy Trades Minister Dr Stephen Amoah admitted that Fitch Solutions' prediction that NDC could win the 2024 elections was sound.

He, however, said the prediction does not mean that the opposition's victory in the next general election is guaranteed.

According to him, the economic challenges in Ghana that Fitch Solutions based its prediction on are not isolated to the country but are global problems.

