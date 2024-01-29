The Ashanti Region Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has honoured the summons by the Kumasi Traditional Council

The politician was accompanied by a delegation of NPP executives and figures in the Ashanti Region

Wontumi has been alleged to have insulted the Asantehene during the vetting of NPP parliamentary aspirants

The Ashanti Region Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has made his way to the Manhyia Palace after the Kumasi Traditional Council summons.

A high-powered delegation of Ashanti Region NPP figures accompanied Wontumi.

Chairman Wontumi at Manhyia Palace. Source: One Ghana TV

Source: Facebook

The delegation included the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, National Chairman of the NPP Stephen Ntim and NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua.

The Kumasi Traditional Council summoned the politician to address the controversy over an alleged insult towards the Asantehene during the vetting of NPP parliamentary aspirants.

During the recent vetting, there was reportedly an altercation between Wontumi and the Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Dua.

The council is the second-highest decision-making body within the Asante Kingdom.

Members of the NPP leadership were at the Manhyia Palace on January 22, 2023, and pleaded with the council to give the party two weeks to get Wontumi to honour the summons because of illness.

The party also told its members not to comment on the ongoing issues between the party and the Manhyia Palace.

The NPP was threatened with a campaign ban if Wontumi did not honour the summons.

Wontumi denies allegations

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP has already challenged reports he insulted the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Speaking on Wontumi Radio on January 24, 2024, Chairman Wontumi described the allegations as "pure lies".

Wontumi also stressed that he had a lot of respect for the Asante king and would never undermine the kingdom.

Asantehene lashes out at Ashanti MPs

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II criticised Ashanti Region Members of Parliament over the lack of development in the region.

The Asantehene was speaking at the launch of the 'Heal Komfo Anokye' project to raise money for the hospital.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu aims to raise $10 million for the Heal Komfo Anokye project.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh