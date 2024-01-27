Claudia Kwarteng Lumor, founder of Glitz Africa, has suffered defeat in her quest for the NPP parliamentary candidacy in Oforikrom

The Ghanaian entrepreneur was the sole female contender among five candidates, secured 351 votes, placing second to Michael Kwasi Aidoo, who garnered 666 votes

Despite financial challenges during her campaign, Claudia Lumor said she remains committed to Ghana and the NPP

Claudia Kwarteng Lumor, founder of Glitz Africa and a prominent figure in showbiz and fashion, faced a setback in her bid to secure the NPP parliamentary candidacy for the Oforikrom Constituency.

She declared her candidacy in December 2023 and aimed to unseat the incumbent MP, Emmanuel Marfo. She was the only female to contest in her constituency.

In a closely contested race featuring five candidates, Claudia Lumor secured 351 votes, placing second, while Michael Kwasi Aidoo emerged victorious with 666 votes.

Claudia Lumor placed second with 351 votes while her contender polled 666 Photo credit: @claudialumor

Source: Instagram

The other candidates included Nelson Owusu Ansah (92 votes), Joseph Tieyiri (13 votes), and Gyamfi Nkrumah Adwabour (8 votes).

Despite her spirited effort and commitment to both Ghana and the NPP, the Ghanaian fashion icon revealed that her finances was stretched during the campaign journey.

In the aftermath of the primaries, she said even though she is disappointed for not securing the top spot, she will continue to work for the party and Ghana.

Bantama: Asenso-Boakye Wins Over Kennedy Agyapong's Brother Ralph Agyapong In NPP Primary

Meanwhile, incumbent MP Francis Asenso-Boakye triumphed in the NPP primary clash with Raphael Agyapong for the Bantama seat, securing 650 votes against Agyapong's 181.

The tension in the constituency, stemmed from the party's presidential primary and accusations of denigration, culminated in a resounding victory for Asenso-Boakye.

The victory signals a continuation of Asenso-Boakye's political influence in Bantama despite challenges from within the party.

Adwoa Safo Loses Dome-Kwabenya NPP Primary To Mike Oquaye Jr.

In another story, incumbent MP Sarah Adwoa Safo suffered a resounding defeat in the NPP primary for Dome-Kwabenya, securing only 321 votes compared to Mike Oquaye Jr.'s 1195.

Delegates expressed discontent with Adwoa Safo, criticizing her TikTok activities and prolonged absence from legislative duties.

The defeat marks another incumbent MP ousted in the ongoing NPP primaries, reflecting a trend of change and discontent within the party.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh