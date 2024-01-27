The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has defied claims of illness and appeared in public to monitor the party's parliamentary primaries

Despite previous assertions that he was hospitalised, Chairman Wontumi was spotted in Bantama addressing the public

However, he refrained from commenting on his scheduled appearance before the Kumasi Traditional Council

The embattled Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, appeared publicly on Saturday, January 24, 2024, monitoring the party's parliamentary primaries.

This comes as a surprise to many since the party claimed that he was not well and had been hospitalised.

However, the regional chairman, popularly referred to as Chairman Wontumi, looked hale and hearty as he monitored proceedings in several constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

Chairman Wontumi was looking hale and hearty when he appeared at various constituencies to monitor the primaries

Chairman Wontumi, summoned by Kumasi Traditional Council

The Kumasi Traditional Council summoned NPP's Chairman Wontumi over comments on vetting parliamentary aspirants.

NPP leaders requested a two-week grace period, citing Wontumi's illness, but the chiefs insisted on his appearance, even in a wheelchair.

The specific remarks sparking outrage remain undisclosed, and the Council demands Wontumi's presence within the week.

The Council, presided over by Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, also summoned Chairman Wontumi, Maurice Ampaw, and the management of Wontumi Radio and TV.

The NPP has since told all its members not to comment on the ongoing issues between the party and the Manhyia Palace.

Bantama: Asenso-Boakye Wins Over Kennedy Agyapong's Brother Ralph Agyapong In NPP Primary

Meanwhile, incumbent MP Francis Asenso-Boakye triumphed in the NPP primary clash with Raphael Agyapong for the Bantama seat, securing 650 votes against Agyapong's 181.

The tension in the constituency, stemmed from the party's presidential primary and accusations of denigration, culminated in a resounding victory for Asenso-Boakye.

The victory signals a continuation of Asenso-Boakye's political influence in Bantama despite challenges from within the party.

Chairman Wontumi was present when Asenso-Boakye was declared the winner as the Parliamentary Candidate of the Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti region.

