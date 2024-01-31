The Krontihene of the Anum traditional area has apologised to John Mahama for campaigning against him ahead of the 2016 general election

Osahene Owusu Ntow IV, the Krontihene, also accused the New Patriotic Party government of deceiving his people

The chief also urged his subjects to reject the governments that neglect their development

Osahene Owusu Ntow IV, the Krontihene of the Anum traditional area, has apologised to former President John Mahama for campaigning against him in 2016, ahead of polls that year.

During a visit by Mahama to Anum, the chief further accused the governing New Patriotic Party of deception.

Osahene Owusu Ntow IV (R)

Source: Facebook

"I didn't know His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamoud Bawumia was more of a Conman than me. He deceived us into voting for him."

He highlighted the deteriorating condition of roads in Gyakiti, Agyena, Akwamufie, Anum-Boso, and other places, expressing disappointment in unfulfilled promises.

The chief also urged his subjects to reject the governments that neglect their development.

Finally, he assured Mahama of votes from his area if the National Democratic Congress conveyed a convincing message.

Mahama was in the area as part of his building Ghana tour in the Eastern Region.

Mahama heavily favoured for 2024 elections

The economic crisis under the NPP government has allowed Mahama and the NDC to gain more favour in the eyes of Ghanaians as the campaigns heat up.

Corruption scandals under the Akufo-Addo government have left people reminiscing positively about life under the Mahama administration pre-2017.

As things stand, most polls predict victory for Mahama in the 2024 elections.

His main challenger will be Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who will lead the NPP.

NDC rejects proposal by Electoral Commission to change 2024 election date

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the NDC rejected the Electoral Commission’s recent proposal to change the election date for the 2024 polls.

The Electoral Commission wants to change the election date from December 7 to November 7.

Instead, the NDC Director of Elections, Dr. Omane Boamah, called for more inclusive dialogue on election issues.

The Electoral Commission also wants Ghana election days to be designated national holidays.

Source: YEN.com.gh