The founder of Glitz Africa, Claudia Kwarteng Lumor, has lost her bid to run for the NPP parliamentary seat in Oforikrom

The Ghanaian businesswoman, who received 351 votes—second only to Michael Kwasi Aidoo, who received 666 votes—was the only female candidate out of five

Even though she faced financial difficulties throughout her campaign, Claudia Lumor stated that she is still dedicated to Ghana and the NPP

Claudia Lumor, the chief executive officer of Glitz Africa, was unsuccessful in her first attempt to win the NPP's parliamentary candidacy for the Oforikrom Constituency.

The style icon and business executive declared her intentions to run in the December 2023 Ashanti region primary for the Oforikrom constituency to unseat the current Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Marfo.

Five candidates fought hard in the NPP Oforikrom parliamentary primary; Claudia Lumor was the only woman competing.

With just 351 votes, Claudia Kwarteng Lumor was eliminated from the race. Michael Kwasi Aidoo received 666 votes to win the race.

Nelson Owusu Ansah with 92 votes, Joseph Tieyiri with 13, and Gyamfi Nkrumah Adwabour with eight votes, respectively.

In an Instagram, the celebrity mother wrote an emotional message to her fans and constituency members after her defeat.

Dear Oforikrom Constituency.

I'm humbled by the love of the community, our chiefs, Queen mothers, the youth, children, etc.....

I ONLY wanted to serve, build better structures , break the camps, and increase NPP votes in the constituency.

This wasn't a game to win at all cost, but rather a journey to serve.

My dedication was bringing hope to people and building innovative structures to better the lifestyle of the community.

I'm grateful for how Oforikrom received me. Will always be your Abena kwarteng Lumor.

For all the 1131 delegates that voted, thanks, and you decided for the community and its future. Wish you all the best.

I encourage the people to continue to believe in the constituency.

Breaking the 8 is possible. Hold on to hope. Thank you. Best regards.

Claudia Abena Kwarteng Lumor

Ghanaian media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti and other celebrities have reacted to Claudia Lumor's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

oheneyere_gifty_anti stated:

You fought a good fight sis. You live to fight another day. Proud of you

Vicamichaels stated:

We are solidly behind you. Super proud ❤️

Afiaoware stated:

You are a gem the country needs! congratulations

ameyaw112 stated:

Bold step on the journey

Alexandrinamakeup stated:

Congratulations, darling It ain’t over, soon come! I’m super proud of you

boysdocta_ethel stated:

Your first attempt is so impressive, Claudia. Your next will be greater. Keep moving. God's got you

kay__junior89 stated:

A fight well fought. All the best in your endeavours.

