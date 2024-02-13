Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyepong and Ngleshie-Amanfrom MP Sylvester Tetteh have clashed in Parliament

Video from the sidelines of proceedings on February 13, 2024, showed the heated exchange between the two NPP MPs

Deputy Majority Leader Alex Afenyo-Markin intervened during the chaotic incident in Parliament

There was a bust-up in Parliament between Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyepong and the MP for Ngleshie-Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh.

Citi News captured the video of the incident, which showed a heated exchange between the two MPs until Deputy Majority Leader Alex Afenyo-Markin intervened.

Kennedy Agyapong had the exchange with a fellow NPP MP. Source: Citi Newsroom

Source: Twitter

It remains unclear what led to the clash between the two MPs in the Majority Caucus.

Tetteh was eventually ushered out of the chamber of Parliament after the bust-up while Agyapong returned to his seat.

Agyapong has not shied away from confrontations with his own party members and fellow MPs in the past.

The firebrand legislator recently threatened to expose alleged corruption on the part of Bantama MP Francis Asenso-Boakye.

At the time, Agyapong was in Bantama campaigning for his brother Ralph Kwame Agyapong ahead of the January 27, 2024, NPP primaries, which he lost.

Agypaong also threatened to release evidence of corruption if Asenso-Boakye won the primary.

During his bid for the NPP flagbearship, Agyapong was very critical of his government's performance over the last 8 years.

The Assin Central MP is currently in his final term in Parliament after deciding not to seek reelection alongside 17 other NPP MPs.

Alleged corruption in NPP primaries

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme Kofi Ofosu Nkansah was invited over claims he used state funds for his political ambitions.

The government appointee is seeking to be the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary aspirant in Asante Akim Central.

The Special Prosecutor arrested him on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, amid speculation of vote-buying.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor previously declared multiple persons wanted for corruption and corruption-related offences after the first round of NPP primaries in December 2023.

The persons declared wanted are said to have engaged in vote-buying during a public election.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh