Minister of Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has announced government plans to distribute over 1.4 million tablets to students in senior high schools under the free senior high school policy.

Adutwum is confident this move will help improve teaching and learning in Ghana's various public senior high schools.

Adutwum expects the tablets to be distributed by April 2024.

He was speaking at the 187th anniversary of Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast alongside President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other officials.

“We are building a learning management system, so all teachers are going to be trained, and you will do your homework and class activities online," the minister said.

This is a promise that has been made in the past by the National Democratic Congress, according to its 2020 manifesto.

The opposition party said it would provide free tablets loaded for teachers and students.

Mahama promises to fix problems with free SHS

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that former President John Mahama promised to fix the challenges with the free SHS and NHIS if elected president in the 2024 elections.

The former president said the current administration has destroyed the flagship education and health policies with its poor implementation and corruption.

The NDC flagbearer for the 2024 polls said this in Kongo in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region as part of his campaign tour.

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen also expressed his views on Free SHS.

The now-independent presidential candidate for the 2024 elections said the Free SHS policy is good but needs to be reviewed.

Every Ghanaian child who is placed into a public Second Cycle Institution by the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) during the school placement process is eligible for a free SHS education.

