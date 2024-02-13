Robbers On Motorbikes Shoot Popular Mobile Money Vendor In Walewale

A young mobile money merchant has been shot in Walewale after an attack by some robbers

The attack occurred at a busy bus station near the Nalerigu junction along the Tamale-Bolgatanga road

The Walewale's Municipal Chief Executive said the police personnel were on the hunt for the robbers

A mobile money vendor has been shot at Walewale in the North East Region on February 13, 2024

The victim, Rabiu, was rushed to the Walewale Government Hospital after the incident.

Three gunmen were involved in the robbery. Source: Getty Images

The attack occurred at a busy bus station near the Nalerigu junction along the Tamale-Bolgatanga road at the heart of the Walewale township.

Eyewitnesses said three gunmen carried out the attack on motorbikes.

The attackers fired some warning shots before firing on the mobile money vendor.

The area's Municipal Chief Executive, Aremeyaw Somo Lucky, confirmed the attack and said the police were on the hunt for the robbers.

Recent struggles of momo vendors

Francis Larbi, a 30-year-old mobile money vendor, took his life after being conned by fraudsters into losing GH¢15,000.

Francis is believed to have taken his life because of pressure from his boss to pay back his money.

He received a call from fraudsters who falsely claimed that his sister in the UK had sent him items that needed immediate retrieval.

The GH¢15,000 lost was part of the mobile money business' capital.

In another instance, a mobile money worker run off with the capital of his employer a month after being employed.

The vendor, identified as Collins Mensah, absconded with the capital, which was worth GH¢20,600.

Mensah is on the run after his employer reported the theft to the Ghana Police Service.

Thief traced using stolen AirPods

In August 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that a thief was arrested after he broke into a room at Nungua in Accra and stole cash and personal effects, including an Apple AirPods.

30-year-old Bortey Borteye's decision to steal the AirPods helped police track the gadget on the complainant's phone, leading to his arrest.

He has been jailed on two counts for five and two years, but the sentences will run concurrently.

