Five women received new appointments during President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's ministerial reshuffle

Fatimatu Abubakar was notably promoted from deputy information minister to information minister

A press release from the presidency on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, outlined the sacked ministers, those reassigned and newly appointed

A number of women have been elevated in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s recent government shake-up.

While four women officials were removed, Akufo-Addo promoted or appointed five women to new portfolios.

Fatimatu Abubakar (L), Lydia Alhassan (C) and Dakoa Newman (R).

The officials and MPs who received appointments and promotions included Fatimatu Abubakar, who was elevated from a deputy information minister to the information minister.

Ophelia Mensah Hayford is the new Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister.

The new Gender, Children and Social Protection minister is legislator Dakoa Newman.

The new Sanitation and Water Resources minister is also a legislator, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, while the new deputy Health Minister is Adelaide Ntim.

Ministers sacked during reshuffle

On the broader shake-up, Ken Ofori-Atta was sacked as finance minister after over a year of controversy and protest against the embattled official.

Roads Minister Kwame Amoako-Atta and Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu were also sacked.

Some other ministers were reassigned, with Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah moving to the Housing Ministry and Francis Asenso Boakye moving to the Ministry of Roads.

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery has also been reassigned as Minister of State at the office of the President.

Bernard Okoe Boye was elevated from the National Health Insurance Scheme boss to Minister of Health as some fresh faces entered the fray.

Media urged to support women in politics

YEN.com.gh reported that the convener of the Alliance for Women in Media Africa called on the media to work at improving coverage of women in politics.

Shamima Muslim stressed that the media needed to understand the gender gap better to address it effectively.

She said the media was critical to changing all Ghanaian's mindsets about women in politics.

