Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta leaving office after President Akufo-Addo’s highly anticipated ministerial reshuffle.

The reshuffle on Wednesday, February 14, marks the first major overhaul under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Prior to the reshuffle, multiple reports cited sources from Jubilee House indicating that 13 ministers would be affected.

On Tuesday, February 13, President Akufo-Addo held extensive discussions with ministers and deputy ministers who could be affected, as well as those joining or leaving his administration in the imminent reshuffle.

Find the full list of ministers axed below:

List of sacked ministers

