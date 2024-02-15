Reports indicated Ghanaians can expected a some changes in the Majority Leadership in Parliament

The changes are expected to be made following consultation with the preseident and New Patriotic Party laedership

Daily Guide reported that the National Council of the party will meet with President Akufo-Addo on the matter

Some major changes are expected in the leadership of the Majority Caucus in parliament following President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial reshuffle.

The changes are expected to be made following consultation with the executive and New Patriotic Party.

Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and the his deputy Alexander Afenyo Markin. Source: Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

Daily Guide reported that the National Council of the party will meet with the president when he returns from his trip to Ethiopia.

The paper speculated that Majority Caucus in Parliament could end being led by the current deputy-majority leader Alexander Afenyo Markin .

Currently, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Suame MP, is the majority leader.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Effutu MP, is the deputy majority leader

The Chief Whip is Frank Annoh Dompreh, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, while Tolon MP, Habib Iddrisu and the Mfantsiman MP, Ophelia Hayford, are his deupties.

Hayford was recently appointed a minister in the reshuffle.

Minister movements during reshuffle

Ken Ofori-Atta was removed as finance minister after over a year of controversy and protest against the embattled official.

Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Amoako-Atta and Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu were also removed.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah moved to the Housing Ministry, and Francis Asenso Boakye moved to the Ministry of Roads, among other reassignments.

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery has also been reassigned as Minister of State at the office of the President.

Bernard Okoe Boye was elevated from the National Health Insurance Scheme boss to Minister of Health as some fresh faces entered the fray.

A statement from the presidency on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, outlined the sacked ministers, those reassigned and newly appointed.

Women get big promotions

YEN.com.gh reported that five women received new appointments during President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's ministerial reshuffle.

Fatimatu Abubakar was notably promoted from deputy information minister to information minister.

A press release from the presidency on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, outlined the sacked ministers, those reassigned and newly appointed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh