Asamoah Gyan has been named part of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia's manifesto committee

The Former Black Stars captain was listed part as part of the Youth and Sports sub-committee

Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is the chairman of the manifesto committee, while Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is the Vice-Chairman

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has been named part of New Patriotic Party flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia's manifesto committee.

Gyan was listed part as part of the Youth and Sports sub-committee.

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan (L). Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A press release from the Director of Communications for Bawumia’s campaign team announced the committee members.

Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is the manifesto committee chairman, while Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is the vice chairman.

The committee shall undertake a holistic review of the party’s 2016 and 2020 manifestos and engage all relevant stakeholders to develop a pragmatic 2024 manifesto.

The complete list of the committee can be viewed here.

The release of the manifesto committee comes as the NPP named its campaign team for the 2024 elections.

Dan Botwe will be heading the vice president's Campaign Strategy team, whereas J.A. Kufour and Nana Akufo-Addo will be members of the Advisory Committee.

The NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, will head the Operations team and be assisted by Henry Nana Boakye.

Bawumia's running mate saga

The Vice President and NPP flagbearer is yet to name his running mate ahead of the December 7 polls.

Several names had been bandied about, including the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Recently, the former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost was also suspected to be in the race following a Facebook post that caused a stir.

However, he quickly clarified that he was not committed to the NPP running mate slot.

Source: YEN.com.gh