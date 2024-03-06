National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama has criticised the government in his Independence Day message

Mahama also outlined some of the challenges Ghana has grappled with over the years in a message on Facebook

The former president assured Ghanaians that the country’s fortunes could be turned around with exemplary leadership

Former President John Mahama fired more criticism towards the Akufo-Addo administration, likening it to a colonial power, in his Independence Day message.

In his message, he recalled the deaths of Ghanaians during election violence in 2020.

Former President John Mahama and President Akufo-Addo. Source: Getty Images

“We cannot turn a blind eye to the stark similarity between a colonial power that gunned down our people and today’s leaders who preside over the murder of innocent civilians who stepped out to vote and strengthen our democracy."

Mahama also outlined some challenges Ghana has grappled with, like unemployment, corruption and brain drain.

He stressed that Ghana deserves quality leadership and better governance.

“Today, we can all agree that this is undoubtedly not the Ghana we want or the country our forebears sacrificed their lives for."

Mahama, who is making a fourth bid to be president, said Ghana can turn around its fortunes with the right leadership.

Message to wife

Former President John Dramani Mahama also paid tribute to his wife, Lordina Mahama, on her 61st birthday.

In the message, he hailed her for being an incredible woman any partner could ask for and said he was looking forward to spending more years with her.

"Your love, wisdom, and grace have been a guiding light in my life, and I am truly grateful to have you by my side," he said.

Citi FM journalist attacked at NDC primaries in Odododiodio

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Citi FM reporter had been assaulted during the chaos at the vetting of the National Democratic Congress’ Parliamentary aspirants for the Odododiodio constituency.

Following the attack, Citi FM released a statement stating that the reporter, Akosua Otchere, was fine and well and receiving treatment.

The vetting procedure was marred by violence following accusations of unfairness against the vetting committee.

This resulted in one of the aspirant’s supporters destroying properties and pelting stones at the vetting committee in protest at what they described as an unfair process.

