Nana Kwame Bediako, a.k.a. Cheddar, has shared some of his vision for Kumasi and the Ashanti Region should he become president

Cheddar, currently on a campaign tour of the region, revealed that he would bring the sea to Kumasi for ships to be able to dock in the city

This, according to the New Force founder, was going to facilitate business growth and catapult Kumasi into growth similar to that of Dubai

Businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar or Chedder, has boldly promised to create a seaport in Kumasi should he become the president of Ghana.

On a nationwide campaign tour as part of his bid to contest in the 2024 presidential elections, Cheddar made the promise during a stop in the Ashanti Regional capital.

In a conversation with Kojo Marfo on Abusua Nkomo at Abusua 96.5 FM, Cheddar indicated that it was about time Ghana emulated development models worldwide.

Highlighting his extensive global travels and observations of other countries, the New Force founder stated that his vision was to turn Kumasi into a modern city by opening up business opportunities.

One of the ways he sought to do this was to expand maritime networks inland to increase the transportation of goods.

Drawing parallels to Dubai's transformation from desert to coastal city, Cheddar articulated his vision for the Ashanti Region, envisioning a future where dredging efforts would bring the sea closer to Kumasi, enabling ships to dock directly in the region.

“I have travelled far and wide. I have seen many countries do that. Even Dubai, which was a typical desert now has the sea. That is the kind of vision I have for the Ashanti Region. When we dredge the sea to the region, ships can dock in Kumasi,” he explained.

GRA reportedly fines Cheddar over tax evasion

Meanwhile, Cheddar was recently reported to have been fined by the Ghana Revenue Authority for evading taxes.

The news of his fine came after his highly publicised interview with the national broadcaster, GTV, was cancelled by an "order from above."

Netizens reacted to the news of Cheddar's fine, drawing inferences from all the latest developments since he announced his presidential aspirations.

Source: YEN.com.gh