The Presidency has confirmed that Akufo-Addo has received the GRA/SML contract audit report from KPMG

The President will be reviewing the findings of the report and will make known its content in due time

Meanwhile, Prof Gyampo says the President has a duty to the people to release the document for public viewing

President Akufo-Addo has received the audit conducted on the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML) from the audit firm KPMG.

According to the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, the report was submitted to the President on Wednesday, March 27.

The Presidency has confirmed the receipt of the audit report. Source: Citinewsroom

Source: Getty Images

He said the President is studying the findings of the audit report and would make known his final decision to Ghanaians soon.

Background to SML contract

The President, early this year, directed the Ministry of Finance and GRA to suspend the performance of the SML contracts, pending the submission of the audit report, including any payments presently envisaged under their terms.

He subsequently directed KPMG to conduct an audit of the same following a Fourth Estate investigation, which questioned the impact of SML in the downstream petroleum sector despite being awarded a 10-year $100 million contract.

SML admitted it was not performing the advertised services that claimed to tackle under-reporting, diversion and dilution.

The investigation also questioned malfeasance in the procurement process to award SML the contract.

The company has disputed the findings saying it's given a five-year contract instead.

SML further dispelled claims that it takes $100 million annually from its contract.

Prof Gyampo urges Akufo-Addo to release report

Following the announcement by Eugene Arhin, University of Ghana Lecturer, Professor Ransford Gyampo has urged President Akufo-Addo to release the report to the general public.

In an open letter to the president, he argued that Ghanaians have a right to know the report's findings and urged the president to release it immediately.

He said should the President fail to do so, it would undermine citizens' trust in the government.

He stressed that openness and transparency are crucial for effective governance.

Minority says Akufo-Addo can’t delay release of report further

The Minority have also expressed their disappointment in the President’s delay in releasing the audit report.

They have warned that they would not countenance the President’s “deliberate attempt” to conceal the “dubious” SML contract.

This, they say, is key to safeguarding the public purse against looting.

John Mahama to cancel SML contract

YEN.com.gh has reported that John Mahama has pledged to cancel the controversial SML contract at the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Mahama described the deal as corrupt and said it would not have a place under his government.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh