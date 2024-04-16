The National Democratic Congress will outdoor Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on April 24, 2024

The National Executive Committee of the NDC officially endorsed Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate on March 7, 2024

Opoku-Agyemang is expected to address the nation with a speech during the event at the University of Professional Studies

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced its plan to formally outdoor Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as John Mahama's running mate for the 2024 polls.

The outdooring will occur at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) on April 24, 2024.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is a two-time running mate.

In a statement, the NDC said the ceremony would be graced by the NDC's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, along with members of its functional executive committee and its council of elders.

During the event, the running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, will outline the NDC's vision as part of a speech.

In a message announcing the decision, Mahama said it was a proud choice.

Mahama partnered with Opoku-Agyemang for the 2020 election, which he lost.

Though Mahama is favoured to win power, some analysts have warned that retaining Professor Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate could affect the NDC negatively in 2024.

Sam Jonah refutes running mate rumour

YEN.com.gh reported that businessman Sam Jonah previously dismissed claims he was being considered as Mahama's running mate for the 2024 elections when speculation was rife.

The businessman also revealed that he has even turned down offers to be the running mate of former president Jerry John Rawlings in the past.

Sam Jonah stressed that he had no interest in Ghanaian politics, which he described as messy.

Former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo also said he was not in the running to become Mahama’s running mate.

Domelevo said he was not interested in politics and would end up criticising the political party he was supposed to campaign for.

The former Auditor-General said he was more interested in ensuring accountability than party politics.

Source: YEN.com.gh