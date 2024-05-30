Nacee has revealed he is still working on his new campaign song for the National Democratic Congress

The Ghanaian gospel singer and producer also said he has no plan of accepting any political appointment

Nacee has produced other songs for the NDC in the past, like “E dey bee”, “Onaapo”, and “Mahama Okada”

Ghanaian gospel singer and producer Nacee is still working on his new campaign song for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Though he is yet again working for the opposition party, Nacee said he would not accept any political roles if the NDC wins power after the 2024 elections.

Nacee has already collaborated with the NDC. Source: John Dramani Mahama/Nacee Music

Source: Facebook

“NDC has seen what I can do, and they believe in my talent… if you call me, it is work,” he said on Hitz FM.

Nacee has already collaborated with the NDC, producing Nacee campaign tracks like “E dey bee”, “Onaapo”, and “Mahama Okada”.

The gospel musician previously said the campaign song had already been recorded and was waiting for the NDC to release it.

Nacee is currently eyeing the Artiste of the Year award at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

He has been nominated alongside Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy.

Ghanaian gospel music Philipa Baafi, in a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, tipped Nacee to win the Artiste of The Year award at the TGMAs.

According to the gospel singer, Nacee was the outstanding act from last year, and even though he faces stiff competition, he stands out from them, considering his song Aseda resonated more with people last year.

Nacee justifies having a condoms company sponsor his gospel concert

YEN.com.gh reported that Nacee explained why a company that produces condoms is sponsoring his gospel concert.

In an interview, the Gospel singer and producer said money was needed to push the kingdom of God.

The Kavod Concert 2023 was Nacee's first event since starting gospel music and took place on November 26, 2023.

'Sing My Praise' hitmaker Nacee also disclosed in a recent interview that Ghana's all-time goal scorer Asamoah Gyan gifted him $8,000 to make his concert back in 2015 a success

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh