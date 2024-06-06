Michelle Nana Serwaa Akyeampomg has been awarded for her brilliance in season 7 of The Sharks Quiz competition

Michelle, the only Home Economics student in the competition, was named the Best Female Student

She received an undisclosed prize for her historic feat amid congratulatory messages from gathering

Season 7 of The Sharks Quiz competition came to an enthralling end, with some mouthwatering encounters in the semis and final held at the GNAT Hall in Accra on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

At the end of the competition, some students who exhibited exceptional academic prowess and the ability to think on their feet in a split second were awarded for their performance.

Michelle Nana Serwaa Akyeampomg(left) receiving her award Photo credit: The Sharks Quiz/Facebook

Labone SHS's Michelle Nana Serwaa Akyeampomg, the only Home Economics Student, was named the Best Female Student in this year's competition.

Michelle Nana Serwaa Akyeampomg's participation as a Home Economics student in season 7 of The Sharks Quiz is a testament to the all-inclusive nature of the competition.

She took home an undisclosed prize for her historic achievement, which helped her school to place 4th in the competition.

Ghanaians praise her

Ghanaians on social media who chanced on pictures of the awards ceremony on Facebook praise Michele for her achievement.

Some of the commenters are listed below.

@Princess Iris said:

"Congratulations Lady Michelle we are much grateful for ur effort well done may God Almighty bless you and strengthen u to do more good things academically and spiritually. I Love You A lot."

@Ezra Owusu-ansah also said:

"This is just the beginning of greater things, see you at the top my girl."

@Nutifafa Fiagbedzi commented:

"Congratulations Michelle on your award! It’s an impressive achievement and truly well-deserved. Can’t wait to see what else you’ll achieve in the future. LOSA is proud of you."

PRESEC Legon makes history, defends The Sharks Quiz title to win Golden Book Of Knowledge

PRESEC Legon has made history after becoming the first school to win The Shark Quiz competition thrice.

The PRESEC boys defeated St.Peter's Senior High School to win their third trophy of the inter-school competition on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the GNAT Hall in Accra.

The victory makes PRESEC the first school to record back-to-back victories in successive finals in the competition, winning in 2023 and 2024.

Their victory in season 7 of The Sharks Quiz makes them the automatic recipient of the Golden Book of Knowledge in addition to a cash prize of GH¢20,000.

The Golden Book of Knowledge, which is the coveted prize for winning The Sharks Quiz three times, was formally presented to the PRESEC Legon SHS at the awards ceremony.

