Asamoah Gyan, in an interview with YFM, named the late Castro as the biggest-ever artiste in the Ghanaian music industry

The ex-Black Stars captain stated that Castro commanded respect from everyone in the industry and made every song he featured on a hit song

Social media users reacted to Asamoah Gyan's assertion with their own opinion

Former Black Stars player, Asamoah Gyan has shared his opinion on his late friend, Castro's position in the history of Ghana music.

Asamoah Gyan calls Castro the biggest artiste in Ghana music

Speaking in an interview with YFM, Asamoah Gyan ranked the late singer Castro as the biggest-ever artiste in the Ghana music industry even though he is deceased.

According to the retired Ghanaian football star, Castro's peers in the music industry touted him as the greatest even when he was alive because they recognised his excellence in all aspects of the business.

In the interview, he said:

"Everyone knew him. Even when he was still alive, he was seen as the boss among his colleagues in the music industry. They know it. He wrote a lot of songs for other musicians and commanded respect from them."

Asamoah Gyan also added that the late Castro was instrumental in the commercial success of a lot of the songs he featured on, with the likes of Kofi Kinaata and Sarkodie being notable beneficiaries.

Netizens react to Asamoah Gyan's comments

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

@p_seann commented:

"Did u realise he paused and said if he was here and not if he was alive.. Asamoah knows Castro is still alive."

@skefonzi commented:

"I miss him."

@kweku.blackman commented:

"y this question."

Asamoah Gyan recalls how he bought a car engine for GH¢100 in 2004

In other news, Asamoah Gyan recounted in an interview with YFM how he bought a car engine for GH¢100 after signing for Liberty Professionals in 2004.

According to the retired footballer, he used part of his GH¢250 signing bonus to purchase the car engine as a vehicle he got from his elder brother Baffour had a faulty engine and needed replacement.

His story sparked a lot of reactions on social media as many Ghanaians were surprised at how cheap things were 20 years back.

