At a community event, Gomoa Central MP Naana Eyiah Quansah refused to shake hands with independent candidate Kwame A Plus

After the snub, A Plus, who attended with his wife, moved on to greet other dignitaries seated on the dais

The tension is presumed to stem from their competition in the upcoming 2024 general elections

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency, Naana Eyiah Quansah, refused to shake the hand of a contender in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The MP, who also serves as the Deputy Minister for the Interior, attended an event attended by Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus.

Gomoa Central MP fails to shake Kwame A Plus when he approaches her at a public event. Photo credit: Naana Eyiah Quansah & A Plus

His wife accompanied him. When he arrived, Kwame A Plus went on the dais and shook hands with all the dignitaries present.

However, when he stretched his hand to shake the incumbent MP, she ignored him. Kwame A Plus moved on to shake other dignitaries present before taking his seat.

The incident happened at a community event where both political figures were present.

A Plus is contesting the incumbent MP as an independent candidate, which is presumed to be the reason for their friction. He launched his campaign on August 5, 2024.

Watch the video below:

Netizens condemn MP's action

Several people who commented on the video, which was shared by @eddie_wrt, condemned the MP for snubbing Kwame A Plus. Read some of the comments below:

@ClementNiiboye3 said:

“Village life naaaa”

@kroboboy wrote

“She's angry 😄😄 A plus go take ein seat”

@Xsportstoday said:

“Women are always angry and bitter ! Fear them”

@demontime384 wrote:

“This woman deɛ nobody go vote give am again oo aswear she better stop those patching of the road”

@KwabenaEric15 said:

“Ebi dema own problem chale we really don’t care”

@wastykobbyjnr_ wrote:

“🤣🤣🤣🤣Gh politics”

@ny_ahenkan said:

“Wei y3 politician”

A Plus explains why he's the best husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that A Plus shared why he is a good husband material.

The musician-turned-politician also eulogised his wife.

His comments made many talk about the six-year-old A Plus and Akosua Vee union.

