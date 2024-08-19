A young Ghanaian lady celebrated her dog Anita's birthday with a photoshoot and has planned a party for it on August 28, 2024

She hired a photographer, dressed the dog in a leash and props, and even took photos with it

The party is scheduled to take place at Ezebil Enterprise in East Legon from 4:30pm to 6pm

A young Ghanaian lady showed her love for her pet by organising a photoshoot and a party to celebrate its birthday.

The lady contracted a photographer and got props for her dog's photoshoot.

Ghanaian lady celebrates her pet with a pre-birthday photoshoot. Photo credit: @xghana

Source: Twitter

The video, which was shared on social media, seems to show the photoshoot being done at home. The dog is named Anita.

When the photographer arrived at the house, the dog initially seemed uncomfortable, but the video showed that he warmed up later.

Anita was given a shower and was dressed up in a dog leash and other props for its photos.

The owner also dressed up and took some photos with her pet. In the video, she showed the party invitation.

The birthday party will be held on August 28, 2024, at Ezebil Enterprise. It starts at 4:30pm and is expected to end at 6pm.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on dog's birthday photoshoot video

Several social media users who saw the video wondered why one would organise a photoshoot for her dog. YEN.com.gh collated some of the reactions. Read them below:

@Aryhill24 said:

“Kraman berma na yɛ frɛ nu Anita nu? 🤔”

@HeyMrCarter5 wrote:

“This bingo is really fortunate. Herhh”

@HisMajestyJnr77 asked:

“@xghana_ is there going to be dogs 🐕 party or human party?? Please tell me something”

@Kenworldtech said:

“The dog be male and you Dey call it Anita”

@AmgSarkoholic wrote:

“Dog b3n aaa Ablekuma landguard 🐶 😭😂😂?? Ghana de3 only comedy oo 😭😂😂”

@Simply_miles8 said:

“Your girlfriend just go give you pressure to send her money just to organize a party for a dog. Is there something she’s not telling us about the dog”

@Bornbless123 wrote:

“Kasɛ heat 🤣”

Ghanaian man surprised at the price of dog

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man's reaction after learning that a puppy cost GH¢4,500 went viral on social media.

The man did not buy the puppy because he thought it was too expensive. Netizens who commented on the video expressed mixed reactions. Some thought the price was reasonable, while others said it was pricey.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh