A man from Cantonments, Accra, complained of the high living costs in the area and how that affects his purchasing power

He cited the expensive hospital charges and a $400-a-night studio apartment as examples of the area's pricey lifestyle

Despite the costs, he appreciated the tight security in the area, which makes it feel much safer to live there

A man who lives at Cantonments in Accra has lamented the high cost of living in the area.

He said due to the high cost of living in Cantonment, he often does not purchase things from the area but instead goes to other places to buy.

The young man said despite the high cost of living, the security is top-notch Photo credit: Thomas Barwick, Allan Baxter (Getty Images) & ZionFelix (Facebook)

Source: UGC

In a Facebook video shared by ZionFelix, the man said the charges at the hospital in the neighbourhood, The Bank Hospital, are high.

He recounted a day he paid $400 for a one-night stay at a studio apartment in the neighbourhood. He explained further that the rent is pricey but also depends on one's preference.

He argued that despite the high cost of living in Cantonment, there are no playgrounds or amusement parks nearby for residents to enjoy.

However, he mentioned that security in the community is tight and makes living in Cantonment safe.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the cost of living in Cantonment

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video. Read them below:

Don Henry Westerman Flex asked:

“So if you don't live at Kantoment you won't go to heaven?”

Samuel Arkoh Afedzi said:

“Who is forcing him to stay there , kasoa they 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Mmrantehene Kwaku wrote:

“Zion I know him and I have stayed in that same area, what he's saying is true. The bank hospital is very expensive, I worked at the hospital for 2yrs”

Adotey Akwei Abraham asked:

“Is it by force to stay there ?”

Boakye Hygienic said:

“U Saw Amasaman, Chorkor etc. And U Choosed Cantoments..Deal With It..I'm On Top Of Onyina Tree 🌳 At My Village For Network...Okay Byeee 🤪”

Agnes Sarkodee-Adoo Tekyi wrote:

"Embassy Gardens is popular in the area. Vendors turn to charge more but it shouldn’t be the case. You can walk a few minutes to Osu but prices there are dear as well."

Young Ghanaian complains after spending GH¢10 on koko

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man complained about the high cost of living in Accra.

In a video on social media, the young man said he spent GH¢10 on his breakfast. He said he bought Koko with milk and bread.

Netizens who saw the video shared varied thoughts on the young man's complaints.

Source: YEN.com.gh