A Plus has opened up about his relationship with his wife and fashion icon Akosua Vee after their marriage

The musician-turned-politician eulogised his wife and explained how he squares up by being the world's best husband

His remarks broached various discussions about the six-year-old A Plus and Akosua Vee union

Ghanaian musician now an MP hopeful Kwame Asare Obeng also known as A Plus has heaped praises on his wife Akosua Vee.

In a recent interview with Hitz FM's DJ Slim, A Plus said that he was fortunate to have found his wife, whom he described as supportive, his best friend, and his everything.

A Plus speaks about his marriage

A Plus, who is currently vying for the Gomoa Central MP seat as an independent candidate, said he was a fitting husband for his wife, the fashion icon behind Vee Styles.

A Plus described himself as the best husband any woman could have because of his ability to make his wife's life a beautiful experience.

"I dont't believe women must work. Taking care of children is a full time job and women must be paid for that."

The seasoned panel member of UTV's Showbiz program also confessed that he had forfeited almost all he owned to his wife, doubling his stance as the world's best husband.

The politician and his wife have been married since 2017 and are blessed with three children.

Ghanaians react to A Plus' remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to A Plus' eulogy to his wife.

francisca.8924 said:

"Your wife live in UK she's not working because she's on benefits"

anitarita_love33 wrote:

"Because she is a SUNDAY BORN you are blessed to have a Sunday born because we loved and care"

shereelove_ remarked:

"😂😂 I just like the way she praises his wife and makes everything seem she is the one who makes their home"

li.ndy300 noted:

A PLUS, New found respect for you

Akosua Vee defends her husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Vee has weighed in on the accusations that her husband, A Plus, was involved in an extramarital affair.

The fashion stylist slammed Afia Schwarzenneger for spreading the rumours. She described the accusations against her husband as false.

