Entertainment critic Kwame A Plus and his wife Akosua Vee got many people admiring how cosy they were in a video

In the video, A Plus hailed her curves and complimented her while hugging her from behind

Many people talked about how gorgeous she looked in the video, and others said the video was beautiful

Entertainment critic and musician Kwame A Plus and his wife Akosua Vee were captured getting cosy in a video while on vacation in Ghana.

A Plus and his wife Akosua Vee are cosy in photos. Image Credit: @nkonkonsa @aakosua_vee @kwameaplus

Source: Instagram

Akosua Vee and A Plus 'chop love' on vacation

Ghanaian fashion icon Akosua Vee and her husband Kwame A Plus decided to spend the summer holidays in Ghana rather than abroad.

A video of them seated in the corridor of a beach house while hugging and taking a selfie has emerged online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the video, the UTV's United Showbiz pundit was raining compliments on his wife.

Speaking in Ga, he talked about how gorgeous she looked and her voluptuous figure.

She beamed with a smile as her husband complimented her.

Below is a video of A Plus and his wife Akosua Vee being cosy while on vacation.

Ghanaians admire the bond Akosua Vee shares with A Plus

Many people talked about how gorgeous Akosua Vee looks. They complimented her beauty.

Others also said the video was adorable as they gushed over how they 'chopped love' in the video.

dilvin_baby said:

This is very beautiful that this is A Plus and his gorgeous wife

glamourwigs_by_prilla commented:

Was it necessary to add “in Ghana”

amg_y_zee remarked:

Future president ❤️

fufuo2nam1 said:

Beautiful lady

efya_prissy stated:

Beautiful ❤️❤️

jferd_kiddies said:

So Cute

A Plus flaunted his beautiful wife, Akosua Vee, and kids in a video

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame A Plus showed off his wife, Akosua Vee and kids in an adorable video.

In the pictures he shared, he posed with his wife as he held onto her waist. In another photo, he was captured walking with his kids.

The wholesome moment got many Ghanaians admiring his family as they talked about how beautiful it was.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh