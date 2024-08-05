Politician Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A Plus, launched his campaign as an independent candidate to vie for the Gomoa Central Constituency seat

A large crowd was captured at the campaign launch and health walk held at the constituency on Monday, August 5, 2024

The video awed many people as they talked about A Plus winning the seat by a landslide, considering the large crowd that showed up

Entertainment pundit and politician Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A Plus, received a rousing welcome at the Gomoa Central Constituency, where his campaign launch and health walk were held on Monday, August 5, 2024.

Kwame A Plus campaign in Gomoa Central

Kwame A Plus, an independent parliamentary candidate for Gomoa Central, was captured leading a large crowd at his event.

A giant truck played songs to entertain the crowd. Also, a live band was around to play the tune of chants by the crowd.

Videos of the event have surfaced online, and in one of them, A Plus joined the crowd and the live band in singing Ghanaian musician King Paluta's Aseda.

The Ghanaian politician who recently earned a master's degree from GIMPA was overjoyed as he partied with the crowd and made known his intention for the people.

Photos from A Plus' campaign launch and health walk.

Reactions to A Plus' health walk and campaign launch

Many people were awestruck by the large crowd that showed up to A Plus' campaign launch and health walk. They filled the comment section with praise and vouched for him to win the seat.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the videos:

regal_esi said:

"We are solidly behind you bra Kwame. Yebotu h)n d3333 bankye✌️"

al__ousman said:

"Wow Easy win👏👏👏"

stein_frankein said:

"He's winning hands down .🙌🔥"

al__ousman said:

"His winning it simply👏"

ghdannyflex said:

"Wɔnyɛ busy😂😂👏👏👏"

Below are more videos from A Plus' health walk and campaign launch.

Head of Production at UTV, Roger Quartey's arrival.

Video of the youth partying hard at A Plus' campaign launch.

