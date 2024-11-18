The National Democratic Congress has criticised one of its communicators for insulting former president John Kufuor

The opposition party also apologised to the statesman in a recent statement released by its communications directorate

The NDC, in the statement, also said the offending communicator had also personally apologised to the former president

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned Dela Edem, one of its communicators, for making unsavoury remarks about former President John Kufuor.

The NDC said Edem's comments on XYZ TV, which it described as insulting and ableist towards the statesman, were also unsavoury and distasteful.

The NDC apologises to former president John Kufuor after an insult from its communicator.

Among other things, Edem said Kufuor used a wheelchair because he had been cursed.

In a statement, the NDC also formally apologised to Kufuor on behalf of the party.

The statement also noted that Edem had personally apologised to the former president.

“The NDC adds its voice to the apology that has been rendered and hopes that this retraction and apology brings closure to the matter. The NDC as a party accords utmost respect to the elderly in our society and honour to our statesmen."

The NDC also urged its communicators to concentrate on promoting its presidential candidate, John Mahama, as the election season winds down.

Kufuor taking centre stage during election campaigns

Kufuor has been dominating headlines because of his recent push for the New Patriotic Party presidential candidate, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Despite the intense criticism of the Akufo-Addo administration, he said Bawumia is the man Ghana needs at this time in history as the country grapples with economic, governance and environmental crises.

According to DailyGuide Network, the former president also cited Bawumia’s 'exceptional leadership qualities and vision for Ghana’s development'.

Current disaffection towards the NPP has meant the NDC presidential candidate, John Mahama, is leading in most polls ahead of the election.

Dismay over verbal attack on Kufuor

YEN.com.gh also reported that several observers have defended Kufuor following the unsavoury remarks about him.

Pastor Nicolas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, was among the people who criticised Edem for his comments.

Actor Yaw Dabo also expressed dismay over comments made by Edem, calling them inappropriate and disrespectful.

