​A Ghanaian man living abroad has captured the attention of social media with his very controversial opinion

The young man, whose name is unknown, shared that after moving to Germany, he was able to build a 7-bedroom house within his first months of working abroad

His video has since gone viral on social media, with many questioning the legitimacy of his claims

A Ghanaian man living abroad has caught serious attention after his controversial opinion went viral on social media.

According to the man, whose name is unknown, he was able to build his 7 bedroom house in Ghana with his first month salary when he moved to Germany and finds it hard to understand how Ghanaians living in Ghana are able to survive.

He made his opinion known to the rest of the world with a social media video that has since gone viral.

Gh Man builds 7- bedroom house with first pay after moving to Germany Image: Ghanafuonsem/Instagram

Source: Instagram

"German Borga's" controversial opinion

The "German borga", in a very lengthy video, shared his disdain for how many young people in Ghana are made to live below their means despite putting in the work. He also advised that to make life easy for those in Ghana who are struggling to find means to travel abroad where there are many opportunities to make life more enjoyable.

He cited himself as an example, saying that after moving to Germany, he has been able to build houses at Trassaco and Kumasi, where he is originally from. He further went on to state that he was able to finish building a 7-bedroom house with his salary from his work in Germany.

Moving on, he encouraged many to try very hard to relocate abroad to change their destinies because life abroad is very good.

"With my first month's salary when I moved to Germany, I was able to buy a 10 plot land. When you are headed towards Asanteman, just opposite the Asanteman school, you would see a very tall 7-storied building, that building is mine. There are vast opportunities when you relocate abroad. I am sometimes baffled when I hear people in Ghana are living off between GH¢ 3k-5K monthly."

He added, "I have been able to build many houses at Trassco and in Kumasi, where I am originally from. It is sad to see young ladies and men who have rich certificates but are left to do menial jobs just to make ends meet. My advice to you is if you have the means, travel outside and make a better life of yourselves."

Watch the video below

Netizens react to the video

Netizens who saw the video shared mixed reactions in the comments section. While some were impressed, others were not.

@prioritybeddings said:

God hold my month 😂😂😂

@mercyboakye_antwi said:

Oh so who stole his medicine.. please return it wai we don't want him to miss another dose

@mr.vanderpuye said:

Show us the house and proof of ownership.

Gh Man builds 7- bedroom house with first pay after moving to Germany Image: Ghanafuonsem/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Couple build beautiful house together

YEN.com.gh previously reported on a Nigerian couple who built a house together.

They shared a video documenting the entire construction journey, from the foundation to the final touches.

The video ended with a tour of the beautifully designed interior, showcasing the home's modern and elegant features.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh