Gospel musician Nacee believes John Mahama will fulfil all his campaign promises if elected as president in 2024

Nacee said his confidence comes from John Mahama's previous administration as president, where he achieved a lot

Nacee expressed this view during the NDC's 2024 manifesto launch, where he also performed

Ghanaian gospel musician and producer Nacee believes John Mahama will implement every promise he has made if he is elected president in the 2024 elections.

Nacee was speaking at the 2024 manifesto launch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which was held at Winneba on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

He was present to perform at the manifesto launch.

The gospel musician explained that he had witnessed John Mahama as president before, and considering all he did during that time, he was confident he would even do more if given the mandate.

In a video shared by @citi973 on X, Nacee said Mahama's promises are feasible.

“I believe because when President Mahama was on the seat, he did a couple of things and so I believe he can do them.”

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on Nacee's faith in Mahama

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Nacee's comments. Read them below:

@stephenoduro17 said:

“I have seen demo man at the back hope he talk 😂😂😂”

@CescySeth wrote:

“He is not confident about the policies. Facial expressions are key.”

@Nanaezze said:

“Well it's an election year you know!!”

@NambePatrick wrote:

“He's made the right choice ✅”

Nacee cooking campaign song for Mahama

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Nacee disclosed that he was working on a new campaign song for the largest opposition party.

Nacee has worked on several campaign songs for the National Democratic Congress in the past, including "E dey bee," "Onaapo," and "Mahama Okada."

Despite composing and producing the songs for the party, Nacee said he does not intend to accept any political appointment if NDC wins power in the 2024 elections.

